All set for NPP manifesto launch in Cape Coast

Some security personnel at the event grounds

All is set for the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election 2020 manifesto Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

The event, to be held at the New Examinations Centres Hall of the University of Cape Coast, is expected to be attended by a little over 120 members.



It will be projected virtually for members of the party and the general public to watch.



This will be a deviation from the usual outdoor event where thousands of supporters of the party attend.

The restriction of the number of attendees is in line with the observance of strict COVID-19 safety protocol.







