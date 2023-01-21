All the 'doom' prophecies made by prophets about IGP Dampare

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector General of Police

As far as is widely known now, it is clear that the Inspector General of Police of Ghana, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, holds a view that the current style of popular prophets in this country should be regularised.

This is a point he reiterated when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



Among the number of things he said in reaffirming his stance on why there is a new directive that prophets in the country operate cautiously or risk courting the force of the police service, the IGP said that even for him, he finds it interesting that until he got into office, no one had ever prophesied about him before.



“Honourable chair, before I became IGP, nobody prophesied about me. Now I’m IGP and everybody is prophesying about me. I have no problem with it because I’m a public figure, but why should it be such that you find something or God has revealed something to you and you want to share it with me, then you’ve to make it a showmanship? And tell the whole country that I’m about to die, which I’m not afraid of,” he said.



Besides, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare added, many of prophecies by some of these faith-filled pastors create a lot of needless fear and panic in the country.



Again, the police chief reiterated he is not afraid to die.



But who and who have prophesied about the IGP, and what have those prophesies been?

GhanaWeb puts together the list for its readers below:



At the start of 2023, one of the prophecies that were broadcast about the IGP, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, came from the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie.



In his prophecy, the outspoken preacher said that he saw that IGP Dampare’s boots had been taken from him, implying that there was an imminent sacking of the police chief.



“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Y3mpe Nokore, and I saw that there was a change in IGP. In the realms of the spirit, I saw the IGP and his boots were taken off.



“I dreamt, I saw and it’ll come to pass if they don’t pray about it,” he said.



IGP will be poisoned:

In 2021, a London-based pastor only named as Rev. Evans, prophesied that he saw the death of the IGP.



Explaining further in a video that was shared online, he said that in what he saw, Dr George Akuffo Dampare was poisoned at a dinner party during Christmas.



“Mr. Dampare, we will still have to prophesy. There are some prophecies we need to come out and say it even though there are false prophets. We know what you are doing is good but we can’t keep quiet. Ghana IGP, I have seen that you went to some Christmas dinner. After eating, you found yourself in the midst of Sir John,” he said.



