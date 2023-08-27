Alleged assault on Alan's agent exaggerated - North East Regional NPP

The alleged assaulted Alan agent in the North East Region, Ali Zakaria

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region has debunked media reports that Alan Kyerematen's agent in the region, Ali Zakaria, was brutally attacked by a mob during the Super Delegates Conference.

In a statement available to GhanaWeb and signed by the North East NPP communications director, Walibe Amos, there was a confrontation between a regional youth organiser and the said Alan agent for showing his thumb-printed ballot paper to bystanders.



The Communications Director elucidated that the incident was a two-man affair and not a ploy from the Bawumia camp as reported.



“There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyerematen and our regional youth organiser when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organiser from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent's reason was that our regional youth organiser had shown his vote to bystanders. So, he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organiser. The youth organiser resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling to the ground. The hit also caused a cut on the agent's forehead causing him to bleed,” parts of the statement read.



“The incident was a purely two-man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organiser acted involuntarily to prevent Alan's agent from snatching his thumb-printed ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding,” it added.



Read the full statement below:



26th August, 2023

For Immediate Release



ALLEGED ASSAULT ON ALAN'S AGENT IN THE NORTH EAST REGIONAL SUPER DELEGATES' VOTING CENTER EXAGGERATED



It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region of media reportage about an alleged assault on a polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyerematen. I wish to state on authority that it is an exaggerated story.



There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyerematen and our regional youth organizer when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organizer from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent's reason was that our regional youth organizer had shown his vote to bystanders. So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organizer. The YOUTH organizer resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground. The hit also caused a cut on the agent's forehead causing him to blead. People around ran to the scene and held the youth organizer and some also helped the agent to his feet. When we realized he was bleeding, the regional minister and the regional chairman of NPP whisked him away and the regional minister rushed him to the Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was quickly replaced with another agent and the voting resumed to a successful end.



The incident was a purely two man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organizer acted involuntarily to prevent the Alan's agent from snatching his thumb-printed ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding.



It is therefore not proper and unfair for anybody to report that Alan's polling agent was beaten mercilessly in the North East Region. If it was a deliberate attack, policemen on duty would have effected the arrest of the culprits. In fact, the policemen on duty at the voting centre outnumbered the civilians in the hall. So it wouldn't be difficult for the police to arrest any culprit if there was any deliberate breach of law and order.

......Signed.....



Walibe Amos



(NE/R CD, NPP)



0249241977



BAJ/DAG