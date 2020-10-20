Alleged forgery by failed aspirants disturbing – Egyapa Mercer

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has said the situation where some of the disqualified presidential aspirants allegedly forged signatures on their forms is worrying.

He said individuals who are desiring to occupy the high office of the president must demonstrate that they are beyond reproach.



Therefore, he said, forging signatures to hoodwink officials at the Electoral Commission (EC) to accept one’s forms is a crime and that is worrying.



The EC has disqualified five flagbearers from contesting this year’s presidential elections.



The five are Akwasi Addai Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwesi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.



The Chair of the EC, Jean Mensa, said in a media briefing on Monday, October 19 that there were issues with the forms of the disqualified persons.



She further noted that the Commission will report those that center on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.

Speaking on this development on the New Day programme hosted by Johnnie Hughes on TV3 on Tuesday, October 20, Mr Agyapa Mercer said: “This is an onerous task to go round to get signatures on your forms.



“But you want to be president of Ghana and so you must be able to garner resources to go round the country to gather the signatures.



“So for people to sit at home and append their signatures to areas where they did not get voters to sign is bad.”











