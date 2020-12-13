Alleged rigging of polls not a debate for only NDC, NPP, speak up - Kofi Gane to other candidates

Disqualified independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane

Disqualified independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane has challenged all the presidential candidates in the 2020 presidential election to speak up following the allegations of a rigged process.

Mr. Gane believes the allegation goes beyond the NDC and NPP and for us to resolve the issue, it would be important for all the other candidates who participated in the polls to speak up.



He was responding to the issue after reading a story which gave a different account of what a journalist reported and what the Deputy EC boss, Dr. Serebour said about reasons why the EC released a different figure compared to what was declared for the EC region at the coalition centre.



It has emerged that the account of a Daily Guide reporter, Alhaji Daniel Bampoe, which is in sharp contrast to that of Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, who is the Director Electoral Services has left many wondering over the declare results in the Eastern region.



While the journalist said he was informed by the Returning Officer in the Eastern Regional office of the EC, Madam Faith Amedzake that the fresh numbers came from the Ayensuano Constituency of the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, the EC’s Director, Electoral Services, has explained the increment was due to the addition from the Asuogyaman constituency of the Asuogyaman District.



Reacting to this, Mr. Gane believes these are serious concerns that must be addressed hence the political parties aside from the NDC and NPP must speak up.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kofi Gane is of the view that “from an Audit Perspective, a few things will come to matter in resolving all of this: (1) A BVD count of voters verified (2) Reconciled Votes cast on a min of 4 polling pink sheets (3) Data recorded at EC Headquarters as final (4) Randomized Samples from all 16 regions.”



Read his full statement below.

Without taking any side, reading this is quite revealing…



This now goes beyond just an NDC and NPP tussle. Other Presidential candidates and parties who partook in the elections must now begin to Audit which of their Reps signed what pink sheets and what data is on theirs, IF indeed they signed more than one final pink sheet with all other party reps, and whether what they have in their possession became the final details used by the EC, or not. THEY TOO MUST SPEAK UP.



It is the inputs of these other parties that will lend some supporting evidence to the overall process of establishing the validity or not of the allegations flying which for now, is only revolving amongst NDC, EC, and NPP – and being overcrowded with emotions rather than comparative data which if correct must synchronise.



Even more interesting, is the alleged acceptance of Final Redone Pink Sheets by the EC, signed off by persons other than the original signatories, some unsigned and handwritings of the names of the redone results appearing the same, etc…. – and yet presidential candidates were disqualified for similar handwritings, same ink, etc…. SMH!



