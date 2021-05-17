Alleged wife killer seeks injunction to stop family from burying deceased in his absence

Prince Charles Dedjoe is alleged to have murdered his wife Lillian Dedjoe

Prince Charles Dedjoe, the husband of the late Lilian Dedjoe, is said to have filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction at the High Court to restrain the family from burying his late wife in his absence.

Charles Dedjoe, a business executive is in lawful custody for the alleged murder of his wife after he was denied bail by the High Court.



At the Madina District Court on Monday, May 17, the father of the late Lillian told the court that, Prince Charles Dedjoe has filed an interlocutory injunction restraining the family from burying Lillian.



The accused person who is in custody said his late wife cannot be buried in his absence. Hearing of that motion is expected at the High Court on May 24.



Meanwhile, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Darteh counsel for Dedjoe said he has also filed a motion praying the District Court to order the Police to provide him with deceased two children investigation statements.

But, the Prosecution said they have not been served with the said motion.



The Father of the late Lilian told the court that he would not be available on the next adjourned date because he would be at the High Court on the same day.



The Magistrate Maame Efua Tordimah asked the lawyers of the accused person to follow due process by making sure that the application is served on the police considering that their first motion on his bail application was dismissed.



The accused person Prince Charles Dedjoe has been provisionally charged with murder after he is alleged to have assaulted the late wife leading to her death.