Allotey Jacobs sacked from NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator

Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has been expelled from the party.

This follows the unanimous adoption and acceptance of the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee set up to look into allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour levelled against him.



According to a letter to Mr Allotey Jacobs, who had announced his secession from the party last week, the Committee found him guilty of the allegations and recommended his expulsion.



“The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party,” the letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Tuesday, March 23 said.

“You are therefore by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Mr Allotey Jacobs has been directed to return any party property in his possession and “shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees made to the Party”.



