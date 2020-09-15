General News

Allow BECE candidates to pick courses in TVET – COTVET Director advocates

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, COTVET Director

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), is advising parents to allow their wards to take interest in and select courses in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as students begin the BECE Monday, September 14.

The Council believes that technical and vocational training is as essential as education in other fields of study such as the General Arts and the Sciences.



Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director for COTVET, told Captain Smart on Angel FM’s ‘Anopa Bofo?‘ morning show that, “as our children begin the BECE today, my advice to parents is not to force their wards to go to Prempeh College, Presec, Achimota and the rest. If the child has an interest in technical or vocational education, they should permit them to further in that field”.



According to Dr. Asamoah, previously, most people opted to be apprentices in various technical and vocational fields because they couldn’t afford the cost involved in going for formal education in TVET.



He, however, urged parents’ support towards children who choose to study and develop careers via technical and vocational education (TVET), since the government has now absorbed it fully under the free SHS policy and has become integral to Ghana’s economic growth and national development.

According to COTVET boss, “we need to uplift TVET to the highest standards if we wish to nip the cycle of unemployment into the bud. A cursory look around shows that we import technicians and experts from abroad to assist our country to achieve all the major nation-building works that require sophisticated skills including road construction.”



The COTVET director asserted that countries such as Germany and Switzerland owe their development to a strong foundation in TVET thus, the need for Ghana to equip the youth and the working class with technical and vocational skills.



While lamenting that TVET hasn’t gained much publicity though it is part of the free education policy, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah called for rebranding and reselling of technical education to students.



He further noted that the government’s policy of Ghana Beyond Aid cannot be achieved without a strong foundation in TVET.

