Allow Domelevo to retire in peace - Governance expert warns

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor General

A Governance Expert, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro says the retiring Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo should be left to enjoy his peace if he has been asked to retire.

According to him, it is unnecessary to demand handing over notes from him after directing him to resign on the same day he resumed from a long leave of which he handed over to the one who acted in his stead.



He was reacting to the request from the Audit Service Board demanding Domelevo to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Service.



Domelevo’s tussle



On June 29, 2020, a letter from the Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested Domelevo to proceed on leave on the 1st of July, 2020.



Upon receiving the letter, Domelevo prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu on 30th June 2020, who has been in charge for over 8 months.



But according to Domelevo, when he resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not handover to him with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready.

However, after 9 pm of the 3rd March 2021, the day he resumed work, Domelevo received a letter from the Secretary to the President requesting that he proceeds on retirement.



He was asked by the Audit Service Board to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Service, but he replied that the Service directs the Acting Auditor-General to handover to him before he will thereafter handover to him.



Reacting to the above on Atinka TV’s Morning show, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro said, “I don’t think that is necessary. Before he proceeded on leave for eight months, he handed over to the Acting Auditor General, and you asked him to retire when he came on the same day so why should you go to him again to ask him to write handing over notes?”



He added that, "What handing over notes do we want from him again? Allow the dead to sleep in peace, we should not go and start an unnecessary fight.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo has described as preposterous (to him), the request by the Audit Service Board for him to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Service.



“Your request for a handing-over note is preposterous to me because I have been out of the office for more than eight (8)months,” he stated amongst other explanations.