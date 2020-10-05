Ama Sey is not going independent - Senior Minister

Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency, Mrs. Mercy Adu Gyamfi

Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Senior Minister has confirmed that Mrs. Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly called Ama Sey, Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency is not going to contest in the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.

He said the MP who lost with four votes at the NPP parliamentary primaries, had made it clear that she was not going to contest the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.



The Senior Minister stressed that the loyalty of every NPP member is to the party and its symbol, not to individuals.



Speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Akwatia, the Senior Minister said losing at the primaries was part of the democratic ideals in the party, and every party member was expected to abide fully by the tenets of the party.

Mr. Osafo Marfo said the delegates of the party had spoken by electing Mr. Ernest Kumi as the candidate for the upcoming elections and has appealed for supports for him to win.



Ama Sey caused a stir in 2016 when he contested against Mr Baba Jamal, the then incumbent MP, and a Deputy Minister in the then NDC administration to become one of six MPs in the Eastern Region.



She was, however, defeated by Mr. Ernest Kumi with four votes at the NPP primaries held in June of this year.