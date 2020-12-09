Ambrose Dery retains Nandom seat for NPP

Ambrose Dery, MP, Nandom Constituency

Ambrose Dery, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Nandom Constituency has won the seat for a second term on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Dery who is also the Interior Minister garnered a total of 15,237 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Dr Richard Kuuire, who also polled 11,110 votes.



Total valid votes cast were 26,890 while the total valid ballots recorded were 26,347 with total rejected ballots numbering 543.



Meanwhile, in the Presidential race, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the NDC defeated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP after he polled 13,457 votes as against 12,260 votes.



Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), polled 76 votes; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), polled 23 votes; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), polled 12 votes and Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) also polled nine votes.

Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (ACP), polled eight votes; Mr Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 20 votes; Mr David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), polled 11 votes; and Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) polled three votes.



Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), polled seven votes, Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, and Independent Candidate, polled 24 votes.



Total votes cast was 26,893 with total valid ballots cast being 25,910 whilst there were 983 rejected ballots.



