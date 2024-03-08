Ambulance case: Ato Forson faces judgment May 3

Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The High Court in Accra has fixed, Friday, May 3, 2024, to deliver judgment in the case in which former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others who are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in an ambulance purchase.

This was after the court was hinted by the Attorney General Godfred Yeboah that, he intends to file a Nolle Prosequi (a formal notice) to have the charges of the Dr Sylvester Anemana, the 2nd Accused discontinued.



Dr Anemana who is in the Witness Box was to face further cross-examination but due to ill-health, the trial has stalled.



He has since been allowed by the Court to travel to India for a kidney transplant.



Following the indication by the AG to the Court through Principal State Attorney Richard Gymbiby that, the AG will enter a Nolle Prosequi, the Court directed the 3rd Accused Richard Dzakpa and his lawyers to prepare and open their defence.



The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, March 12 for 3rd Accused to open his defence.

Meanwhile, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe has also given timelines for the parties to file their written final addresses after the third accused has closed his case.



Justice Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, then fixed May 3, 2024, to deliver her judgement.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that should the Nolle Prosequi (formal notice) be entered by the AG on the 2nd Accused, only the Minority Leader Dr Ato Forson and Richard Dzakpa will face judgement.



Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and a private businessman, Richard Jakpa, are standing trial for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.



The trial of the former deputy finance minister and the two others started on January 18, 2022, before the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting as an additional High Court Judge.

They have pleaded not guilty to the five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment of crime, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.



Dr Forson was granted a GH¢3 million self-reconnaissance bail, while Anemana was granted a bail of GH¢1 million with three surgeries one of whom must be a public servant not below the rank of a director.



Businessman, Richard Jakpa on the other hand was granted a bail of GH¢5 million bail with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of a landed property.



The prosecution led by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame and Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, called five witnesses, including the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to prove its case.