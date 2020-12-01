Ambulance services readies to attend to eventualities on December 7

The Ambulance Service will deploy technicians to polling stations across the country on December 7

The National Ambulance Services on Tuesday assured to attend to all possible eventualities that would happen during Election 2020.

EMT Boateng Adu Marfo, the Sunyani District Director of the Service in-charge of Sunyani Airport, gave the assurance in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.



He was the first voter to cast his ballot in the Sunyani East Constituency in the EC’s special voting exercise, which started exactly 7:am at the Bono Regional Police Command without hitches.

EMT Marfo indicated that the Ambulance Service will deploy technicians to all the various polling stations during the elections, while vehicles would remain on standby.



He however urged all emergency service providers to arrive at their various polling stations early, cast their ballots, and continue with work.