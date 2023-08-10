Ambulance trial: Ato Forson withdraws application for replacement of Justice Asare-Botwe

The minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has reportedly withdrawn his application for the judge in his ongoing ambulance trial, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, to be replaced.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, Justice Serwah Asare-Botwe struck out the application as withdrawn during trial on Thursday, August 10, 2023.



Lawyers representing Dr Ato Forson submitted a motion requesting the presiding judge to recuse herself from the ongoing trial concerning the ambulance purchase.



During the court session on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Judge Afia Serwaa Asare acknowledged that Richard Jakpa, the third accused individual in the case, had lodged a complaint with the Chief Justice, urging the removal of Judge Asare due to alleged bias.



Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, who held brief for Ato Forson’s led counsel, Dr Abdul Aziz Bamba, on August 10 also pleaded with the court to return the minority leader’s passport, which had been confiscated as part of his bail conditions, to enable him to keep it till October 1, 2023.



Dr Ato Forson, along with businessman Richard Jakpa and former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana, is currently on trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of 200 ambulances at a cost of €2.37 million.

BAI/OGB







