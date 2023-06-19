Company requests Ghana government to return ambulances for refund to end Ato Forson trial

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Big Sea Trading LLC, the private company that supplied the ambulances for which the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is standing trial, has written to the government of Ghana expressing its intention to refund the money.

The company, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com, has requested the return of the ambulances and is willing to reimburse the government for the over €2 million that was paid to them.



The report cites sources within the government as having revealed that Big Sea Trading LLC has written to the Attorney-General, seeking dialogue to resolve the trial and address the alleged loss incurred by the government of Ghana.



As part of the settlement deal, the company has proposed the discontinuation of the prosecution of the three accused individuals in the case.



This development is expected to have a significant impact on the trajectory of the trial, as it presents a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved. The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, is reportedly considering the proposal and does not appear opposed to reclaiming the €2.3 million payment made for the ambulances.



The ongoing trial involves the Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, former director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana, and businessman Richard Jakpa, who are accused of their involvement in the purchase of defective ambulances for the state. The Attorney-General asserts that the state suffered a loss of €2.37 million due to the purchase.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty, and the court has directed them to present their defence, as the minimum threshold required for them to answer to the case has been met.



