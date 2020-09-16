Politics

Amissah Arthur's wife joins Prof Jane Naana's campaign team

Former Second Lady of Ghana, Matilda Nana Manye Amissah-Arthur

Wife of the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, Matilda Nana Manye Amissah-Arthur has joined the campaign team of the Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

The former Second Lady of the land joined the team in her home town, Western Region to support her good friend, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Announcing this in a post on Facebook, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is part of Professor Jane Naana's team described the move by the former Second Lady as “Beautiful and inspiring”.



He said “Beautiful and inspiring to see former Second Lady H.E. Matilda Amissah-Arthur join her good friend and NDC Running Mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to campaign in the Western Region – her dear home region where she’s much loved. United for victory 2020”.

The Vice Presidential Candidate is in the Western region for a four-day tour to campaign for votes ahead of the 2020 election.





