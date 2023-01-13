An NPP MP was the first to call me a drug dealer - Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the drug dealer tag he got in politics did not come from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) but from someone in his own New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Assin Central Constituency lawmaker claimed he was tagged as a drug dealer by an individual in the NPP following a misunderstanding with him and also his resistance to the bad deeds of that person against the party.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong also accused the individual of taking credit for a good job he did for the party.



Revealing the name of the person on NET TV, Kennedy Agyapong boldly said, “the late former Central Regional Minister Isaac Edumadzi was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer”.

“Where I got a problem with Isaac Adumadze was that I told him I was not going to let him take credit for the work I did and also the way he sabotaged some candidates. He was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer. He was the first person. It wasn’t from the NDCs; it was internal because I resisted him”. Mr. Kennnedy Agyapong said as monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Edumadzi was the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency from 2005 to 2009. He had earlier been appointed as the Central Regional Minister in February 2001 by Former President J.A Kufuor.