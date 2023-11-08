An expected selection - Alan reacts to Bawumia's victory?

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Alan Kyerematen, former trade minister has reportedly reacted to the recent presidential primary victory of former political rival Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and newly-elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

According to Citi FM and Class FM, the leader of the Movement for Change granted an interview to a media outlet known as the Daily Ghanaian Guide, among others speaking on the November 4 vote.



Alan is quoted to have said Bawumia's emergence was expected but that it would do very little to better the NPP's chances in the 2024 vote.



“Whilst using this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency the Vice President on taking over the mantle of leadership in the NPP, his selection as flagbearer is not a surprise to any serious political watcher.



"It was the widely anticipated outcome of the elections. I had been saying all along that the electoral process had been strategically and tactically skewed in favour of a particular candidate. That is what we saw on Saturday,” he is quoted to have said.



He also weighed in on the margin of victory which according to him was below publicly state expectations.



“Judging from the widely publicized expected margin of not less than 80% in favour of the Vice President, I am inclined to think that the 60% vote for him provides a clear indication that the Vice President does not have total control of his own Party.

"The election results must also be analysed against the background that the Vice President has been campaigning for the Flagbearership since 2020 and has been the beneficiary of both State and Party sponsored support,” he added.



GhanaWeb is independently trying to reach Mr. Kyerematen's team to verify the quotes attributed to him seeing that same hasn't be published on any of his verified social media handles.



On November 4, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected as the NPP's flagbearer, securing 61.43 percent of the valid votes in the party's internal contest for the 2024 general elections.



Bawumia victory with 118,210 votes out of 193,339 valid votes cast was officially announced by the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, at the Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium in Accra.



Bawumia faced formidable opponents, including Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The other two contenders were former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



