Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Charles Bissue, a former secretary to the disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, IMCIM, have been issuing statements accusing each other over galamsey-related activities.

Charles Bissue is being accused by the opposition, National Democratic Congress, of engaging in galamsey, an activity contributing to environmental destruction in the country.



He was caught on tape in 2019 by Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Tiger Eye P.I.' using his influence at the time he was secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, to issue licenses to companies to engage in galamsey.



Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the NDC, at a press conference in Accra called for the prosecution of Charles Bissue by President Akufo-Addo, together with other persons associated with government who have been alleged to be complicit.



But Bissue in a statement reacting to the allegation indicated that he has had enough of the name-calling, especially by persons in the NDC.



He also accused Anas' Tiger Eye P.I. of being corrupt with their brand of journalism.

Bissue said, the Tiger Eye P.I. team "fatuously jumped in with their usual baseless propaganda to serve their paymasters. Although this advice will fall on deafened ears because that is the path they’ve chosen to travel, they should do better."



Anas insists that "Charles Bissue engaged in bribery and corruption and Tiger Eye uncovered this in the form of audio-visual evidence when undercover journalists posed as owners of an abandoned mining company."



He has, however, produced his audio-visual evidence to back his claims against Charles Bissue on his social media pages.







Find below the press statements issued by both parties on the matter:









