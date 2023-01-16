Anas remembers Ahmed Suale with video of Ken Agyapong ordering people to beat him up

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a well-known investigative journalist, has paid tribute to his colleague, investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, who was killed four years ago.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 16, 2023, Anas showed a video, which he described as the sequence of events that led to Ahmed’s murder.



“Today marks 4 years since the assassination of Ahmed Suale. This is the sequence of events that led to his murder on 16th January 2019. Some of you have seen it, others may not have,” parts of the tweet read.



Parts of the video showed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, urging people to beat up Ahmed Suale anywhere they met him as he disclosed his identity and address.



The MP could also be heard ordering that Ahmed be beaten up if he is found on the premises of Net 2 TV.



Ahmed was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.

The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



Rest in Power Soldier.



We will continue to fight. ✊???? pic.twitter.com/nCKHr0eytq — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 16, 2023

