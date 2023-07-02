'Angry' Ghanaians are fed up with NPP - Asiedu Nketiah on Assin North by-election victory

NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has said the landslide victory by his party in the just-ended Assin North by-election was because Ghanaians are fed up with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Ghanaians are slow to anger and when they get angry, it can't be controlled by anyone.



To buttress his claim, Asiedu Nketiah said this case was evident in Assin North as residents voted against the NPP to re-elect James Gyakye Quason as their Member of Parliament.



Speaking on Okay FM, the NDC Chairman said, “When Ghanaians get angry, you can’t control it. They are slow to anger and you may even think that they are not sensible people. But with time, you cannot stop them. That’s what happened in Assin North. The people are fed up with the NPP.”



He further attributed the Assin North victory to the unity of the party as members of parliament and other bigwigs stormed the place to campaign for their candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



“I also believe that our spirit has been rejuvenated as a political party. Our Members of Parliament came in their numbers to support massively to ensure that we win. Our MPs did not even have money donated to support the election. Even those who the media claimed were angry with the party were all available. So I think the unity and the support and togetherness did the magic for us,” Asiedu Nketiah stated.



On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, James Gyakye Quayson was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency.

In a landslide victory, he polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast.to beat his main contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It would be recalled that the Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.



The Supreme Court ruled that James Gyakye Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in the Assin North constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020, due to his Canadian citizenship.











ESA