Angry residents 'sack' Deputy Defence Minister over failed campaign promises

The Deputy Defence Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North in the Bono East Region, Major (Retired) Derek Oduro was over the weekend booed out of a community in his constituency.

In a video trending on social media, the MP and his team who were in one of the communities in his constituency are seen being sacked by angry residents who were heard shouting: "Away, away!."



The constituents booed at the campaign vehicles that sped off the area. The residents were angered by the fact the MP failed to honour his campaign promises prior to the 2016 election.



To them, they are fed up with the incessant lies and will not encourage it as the country goes to the polls on December 7.

The retired military Major, Derek Oduro, entered Parliament in 2007 and has served in various capacities.



Watch the video below:



