Annoh Dompreh slams Fifi Kwetey for ethnocentric comment

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has lambasted the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey for a comment he deems to be ethnocentric.

Fifi Kwetey is quoted to have said that everyone from the Volta Region must view the NDC as religion and that it wouldn’t be sensible for a Voltarian not to vote for the NDC.

However, Frank Annoh Dompreh has taken issue with Fifi Kwetey's remark and criticized him for making such an ethnocentric comment.

In a social media post, the member of parliament said that the country should not take religious and ethical tolerance for granted. Hence, Fifi’s comment in his view is ‘repugnant and ugliest which needs to be reversed’.

“My friend Fifi Fiavi Kwetey descended to this lowest ebb. We cannot take the beautiful Ethnic & Religious tolerance in this country for granted…this is repugnant and ugliest. I am shocked and disappointed. You are charting into a dangerous lane reverse forthwith,” his post read.

