Another Senior Police Officer shoots himself dead

The officer shot himself dead for reasons best known to him

News reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that a Senior policeman with the rank of DSP has shot himself to death in what is believed to be another suicide at Tema.

The Senior Police Officer who sustained severe gunshot injuries allegedly inflicted by him on himself in an apparent suicide attempt was said to be in critical condition and had to be rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The alleged suicide of the DSP is the third suicide by a police officer in the past couple of days.



Details of the latest incident are withheld for security reasons but it comes barely a fortnight after the Police Commander for Jomoro in the Western Region of Ghana Superintendent McCarthy Zeng allegedly killed himself in a similar fashion.

According to reports, Superintendent McCarthy Zenge wrote in the suicide note that “I am fed up in this world”.



It’s unclear why he was fed up with life and had to commit suicide but Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, confirmed his death but indicated that she will divulge further information after investigations have taken place.