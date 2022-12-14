14
'Answer not a fool': Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo

Sammy Gyamfi

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has turned to the Bible amid a raging media row with the party's National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, alias Pablo.

Gyamfi, on December 13, had cause to respond to some allegations made against him by Opare Addo relative to how he bought a house in a plush suburb of Accra despite not having previously worked after graduating from law school.

In his first response on the matter, Sammy Gyamfi promised to reply Pablo in due course stating that he was not wrong to support a different candidate against Pablo in a recent National Youth Organizer contest.

On late Tuesday, December 13, he went Biblical in his response. He posted a tweet that read:

"Proverbs 26:4-5 on my mind; Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest you be like him yourself. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own eyes."

Gyamfi is due to appear on Onua FM/TV's Maakye show this morning.

He supported Brogya Genfi in the contest which Pablo eventaully won, beating Genfi for the second time in a row.

Genfi has protested the outcome of the vote and the process used.

