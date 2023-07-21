Anti-Dampare plot: NIB grills Bugri Naabu, COP Mensah, two others - Report

Bugri Naabu

It has emerged that former Northern Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu was questioned by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for his role in the leaked tape in which plans were being made to oust Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Naabu was one of four persons who had sessions with NIB operatives, pro-government Asaase Radio said in a report filed barely 24 hours after Naabu's two employees were picked up over the incident.



The NIB has had sessions with the personal assistant of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Region chairman, Bugri Naabu, whose name is given simply as S.K., as well as the receptionist at his office, Akua, the Asaase Radio report stated.



Bugri Naabu himself also appeared before the NIB officials until 4 p.m., on Thursday, 20 July 2023 to answer questions as part of the investigations, the report added.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah, who is alleged to be at the center of the anti-Dampare plot was interrogated after Naabu, GhanaWeb sources have confirmed.



In his initial reaction to the arrest of his aides, Bugri admitted in an interview with Oyerepa FM's Kwesi Parker Wilson that his voice was captured on the tape but said he was not ready to speak to the issue whiles demanding the release of his employees.

Asked about the journalist what he made of claims that he was a ‘boy’ of the IGP, hence he had recorded the said audio and given it to him, he refuted the claim and denied same that his arrested employees could be held for doing the recording.



Below is the exchange he had on whether or not he was a boy of the IGP



Parker Wilson (PW): They say you are IGP’s boy. You recorded the tape and gave it to the IGP



Bugri Naabu (BN): Who is IGP that I can be his boy? Please don’t get me angry.



PW: But that is the information out there Alhaji.

BN: But do you believe that?



PW: You have to confirm that to me.



BN: You, how many times have to come to me for interviews, how many times haven’t I called you to give you news. Do I look like IGP boy? IGP cannot call me his father, he will call me his chief. Nana, which is what I am.



