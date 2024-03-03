Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Opponents' arguments lack substance - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has firmly asserted that the arguments of those opposing the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ Bill) lack substance.

Sam George criticized opponents of the bill who claim it contradicts some provisions of the 1992 constitution, asserting that they have failed to specify the exact sections.



Speaking on Newsfile, Sam George stated, “The gay lobby is clear; it is not that they want amendments to the bill; they want the bill out. Now the gay lobby is contradicting itself because I have heard persons even on this platform say that the bill is unnecessary because there are existing legislations that deal with the issue that the bill we are dealing with.



"You don’t find the existing legislation offensive to the constitution, but when we aggregate all of those provisions into one legislation, then it is suddenly offensive. What logic and intelligence is that?"



Sam George further remarked that none of the opposers of the bill have clearly pointed out what portion of the constitution is being offended.

“We are told that the bill offends the constitution. All the conversations that is being made everywhere, be it the gay lobby, CHRAJ boss, none of them point out what portion of the constitution is being offended.



"What they do is they quickly run to Article 17 of the constitution. The first thing you are taught in law school is that you don’t read the constitution as a part; you read it as a whole. They read Article 17(1) but fail to read Article 17(4). Clearly, it hasn’t acted contrary to the provisions of the constitution. Again, what they are saying doesn’t hold water."



NAY/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.