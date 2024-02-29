Anti-LGBT+ Bill was passed for political reasons - Prof Gadzekpo blasts Sam George

Professor Gadzekpo

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has criticized the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, over the passage of the Anti-Gay Bill.

Professor Gadzekpo claims that the controversial bill was pushed through for political reasons rather than a genuine concern for societal values.



In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM, Professor Gadzekpo expressed scepticism about the motives behind the bill, pointing fingers at Sam George, who played a critical role in advocating for its passage.



She alleged that George had a different stance in 2015 when former President John Dramani Mahama was rumoured to have connections with a homosexual individual.



"I am telling you that they have passed it not for any reason but for political reasons. Mr. Sam George, the chief proponent of the bill in 2015 when his candidate John Mahama was accused of having a friend who was a homosexual sponsoring him, etc. Sam George is on record saying that the constitution protects those rights," citinewsroom.com quoted her to have said.



She questioned the sudden change in George's stance, stating, "So I have to wonder why he changed his mind… What has changed? 10 years ago did he have a different morality from today, from 2021 when he proposed the bill."

According to her, the passage of the bill reflects political manoeuvring rather than a commitment to protecting societal values.



"That is why I am saying there is politics. They are walking over the bodies of vulnerable people," she added.



The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.



Persons caught in same-sex relations would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.





