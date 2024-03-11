Anti-LGBT+ bill: Akufo-Addo is right to wait for Supreme Court's verdict - Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Staff and Command College, Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is right to have assured the international communities of his intentions of waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the passage of the anti-gay bill.

Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso said that, if the president says he is waiting on the verdict of the Supreme Court, it means that the president is then thinking of a democracy that will benefit everyone.



He added that if parliament brings a bill for him to assent, which might not favour other foreign diplomats, then the president has the right to assure the diplomats of his willingness to consider their welfare.



He said, "If parliament presents a bill that is not in the interest of the country or other international communities, then the president has the right to return the bill to parliament while assuring the international communities to remain calm."



In the same vein, if parliament also realizes that there is a loophole in a presidential bill, it is the responsibility of parliament to come back to the president for further deliberation."

Prof. Vladirmir Antwi Danso added that, all the president was trying to achieve was to encourage them to remain calm while letting them know that Ghana’s democracy is institutionally based. When the president does this, it doesn’t mean he has discarded the bill.



Watch the video below:



