Anti-LGBT bill: ‘Ghana’s democracy is based on the rule of law, not the rule of man’ – Bagbin on Akufo-Addo’s role

Presdient Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right), Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin (left)

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has insisted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot interfere in the legislative process to pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill).

According to him, the Parliament of Ghana is the body solely responsible for the making of the laws of the country and the role of the president is only to assent bills passed by the house.



He added that the president can make recommendations for the consideration of parliament but the powers for law-making rest with the legislative branch of government and not the executive, 3news.com reports.



“Ghana’s democracy is based on the rule of law, not the rule of man,” Bagbin is quoted to have said while addressing members of the British House of Lords and the House of Commons.



The speaker also told the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons that there is nothing wrong with the anti-LGBTQI+ bill the Parliament of Ghana is considering.



He added that Ghana needs laws on LGBTQI+ activities and parliament will ensure that these laws are enacted.



“There is nothing untoward; nothing wrong with the efforts by Ghana’s Parliament to legislate on the promotion of human sexual rights and family values in Ghana, using our constitution as a compass,”

“There is urgent need for legislation in the area of LGBTTQR± in Ghana. Parliament is aware of the copious human rights provisions in the constitution of the country. Parliament knows that any legislation that detracts from the human rights and freedoms guaranteed by our constitution will be a candidate for litigation in our court of law,” he said.



