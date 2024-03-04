Anti-LGBT+ bill: Ghana will not backslide on human rights record – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the recent passage by Parliament of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

In a statement dated Monday, March 4, 2024, Akufo-Addo noted concerns expressed by members of the diplomatic community and other foreign bodies on what the law could mean for Ghana’s respect for human rights.



“I am aware that last week's bi-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member's motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law,” he stated.



The president issued a strong assurance that Ghana’s status when it comes to respect for human rights will not be dented despite the approval of the bill by parliament.



“I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned,” the president said.



President Akufo-Addo revealed that a private citizen has since gone ahead to file a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the bill.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” the president said.

The president thus advanced that all issues be put on hold until the court delivers its decision.



“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” he said.



The Human Rights and Family Values Bill, or the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, was recently approved by the Parliament of Ghana and is currently awaiting presidential assent.



The bill which prohibits same-sex marriage, prescribes punishment, including jail terms against practitioners and promoters of LGBT+.



