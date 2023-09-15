Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Sam George being sponsored by an American organization - Wanlov alleges

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram and Wanluv the Kubolor

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor has claimed that MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George is being sponsored by an American organization to advocate for anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Ghana.

Speaking on Nkonkonsa TV, Wanlov the Kubolor pointed out that Sam George had previously attended an international conference organized by the World Congress of Families (WCF), a group with evangelical affiliations that has been criticized for its anti-Islamic stance.



“These are a group of church, evangelical people, who are actually racist and they are anti-Islamic. And these are the group of people that support Sam George and others to push this bill in Ghana. It's the same group. This is out there.



"He said it himself just two days ago. If you like just go and check online, he's spoken about when he went there for a conference,” he said.



He insinuated a connection between this event and WCF's alleged sponsorship.



Sam George has been a vocal opponent of same-sex activities and has been actively promoting an anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.

“This bill that we are looking at is the same literature as it's being pushed in Nigeria, has been pushed in Uganda, has been pushed in Poland. It's been pushed in Poland. Hungary it is the same literature.



"Sam George didn't come up with this literature for this bill. It's been drafted from outside. And if you go to all those countries where this is being pushed, the World Congress of Families have their hand in all those countries,” he alleged.



Wanlov's allegations have raised questions about foreign influence in Ghana's domestic legislation on LGBTQ+ rights.



While Sam George has not officially commented on or confirmed Wanlov's claims, Wanlov is known for his strong support and sympathy towards the LGBTQ+ community, making his accusations particularly contentious.



The "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” aims at criminalizing LGBTQ+ and related activities. The bill was introduced by a group of eight Members of Parliament, led by Samuel Nartey George, an NDC MP.

ID/SARA









