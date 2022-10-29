Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be passed before next election – Speaker of Parliament assures

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBT bill), which is currently being considered by the House, will be passed before the 8th Parliament is dissolved.

According to him, the Bill, which is currently being reviewed by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has sufficient regulation to ensure that Ghanaians have their freedom.



“Sexual Rights and Human Values bill that is being handled by the committee will be passed before the next elections. We will pass it. That bill will go through.



“When we are talking about human rights, we are talking about things that will add value to the human being by way of creating opportunity, of creating an equal playing group, of giving some privileges and rights to each and every one of us, of removing all the restriction and huddles to make you more free.



“That is what we call human rights. Anything negating that can not be a right. And don't forget that rights go with responsibilities and duties go with obligations. Even the Almighty God in heaven has rules and that is why that boy called Lucifer got dealt with when he broke the rules,” he said.



The Speaker of Parliament, who was speaking at a press conference at Parliament on Friday (October 29), intimated that it is not within the customs of Ghana that people of the same sex have sexual relations.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and eight other MPs sponsored the Anti-LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that prescribes activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail if the law is passed.



Watch Bagbin’s remarks in the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









IB/BOG