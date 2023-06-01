Anti-LGBTQ law: Uganda must respect human rights, personal privacy - UN

Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has reacted to the May 29 assent to Uganda's anti-homsexuality bill.

Guterres in a statement dated May 31 described the legislation as one that reinforces Uganda's lack of respect for its international human rights obligation as well as respect for personal privacy.



"Mr. Guterres called on Uganda to fully respect its international human rights obligations, “in particular the principle of non-discrimination and the respect for personal privacy”, irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity," a statement by his spokesperson read in part.



President Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ law



President Yoweri Museveni signed the much talked-about anti-homosexuality bill into law on May 29.



The new legislation limits the offence of homosexuality to gay sexual acts, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Aggravated offences, such as sexual abuse against minors or disabled individuals, or infecting a victim with a lifelong illness, can result in the death penalty, the BBC Africa LIVE page reported.



The law also mandates reporting of any homosexual abuse against children or vulnerable individuals.



International partners and organizations expressed deep concern over the law's impact on health education and outreach programs for AIDS and the safety and well-being of LGBTQ individuals.



Full statement: Uganda: Guterres voices deep concern as Anti-Homosexuality Act signed into law



UN chief António Guterres is “deeply concerned” after Uganda’s president signed into law a punitive so-called “Anti-Homosexuality Act”, the UN Spokesperson said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

The draconian law foresees the application of the death penalty and long prison sentences for consensual sex between adults.



Non-discrimination principle



Mr. Guterres called on Uganda to fully respect its international human rights obligations, “in particular the principle of non-discrimination and the respect for personal privacy”, irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity.



He also called on all Member States to end the criminalization of consensual same-sex relations.



According to the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS, such criminalization continues in 67 countries around the world, with 10 still imposing the death penalty.

Undermining development



Just last week, the UN rights chief Volker Türk said that anti-LGBTQI laws like Uganda’s “drive people against one another, leave people behind and undermine development”.



In a statement released at the end of March, when the Ugandan parliament first adopted the legislation, he described the discriminatory bill as a “deeply troubling development” that was “probably among the worst of its kind in the world”.



“If signed into law by the President, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide a carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.”



‘Massive distraction’

The bill, which was formally adopted on 21 March, proposes the death penalty for the offence of aggravated homosexuality, life imprisonment for the “offence of homosexuality”, up to 14 years in jail for attempted homosexuality, and up to 20 years merely for promoting homosexuality.



Mr. Türk said that the law would be a “massive distraction from taking the necessary action to end sexual violence”.



He warned that it would also expose journalists, medical workers, and human rights defenders to lengthy prison terms, simply for doing their jobs.