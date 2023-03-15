4
Menu
News

Anyidoho slams Akoto over the ‘I want to be president because I want to be NPP flagbearer’ statement

Koku Anyidoho Ka Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former general secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a swipe at the immediate past Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, over comments he made regarding his presidential ambition.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, in an interview on JoyNews, on Tuesday, said that he wants to become president of Ghana because he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I want to be president because I want to be flagbearer of the NPP which is what is driving me; to give an opportunity for me to make a contribution to the New Patriotic Party as you saw in 2020,” he said.

Reacting to this in a tweet shared, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Koku Anyidoho could not believe what the NPP presidential hopeful said.

Koku Anyidoho, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, said that Dr Afriyie Akoto has gotten his aims twisted.

“You want to be President because you want to be Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party? Please can someone explain to me what he is trying to communicate? A case of, reverse osmosis?” parts of the tweet read.

He also indicated that the former agriculture minister failed in the implementation of the government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“Is he eating the food before he plants? Then what happens to the jobs?”

View Koku Anyidoho's tweet plus a video of Dr Akoto’s comments below:



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: