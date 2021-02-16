Anyone calling the government nepotistic is not a Christian – Allotey Jacobs

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator and suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs says every government from time immemorial, right from biblical times has always had families and friends in positions of power.

He indicated that the best of leaders in Ghana’s history and biblical times achieved greatness just by having their families and friends in strategic positions in government.



“Some people say this government is nepotistic and full of family and friends. If you say that, you are not a Christian”, he told Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Citing biblical examples to support his claim, he said, “The bible says David was close friends with Jonathan and he was invited to the Kings table to eat. Jonathan was a powerful commander of Israel and was he not the son of Saul?” he asked.



On his accord, former Heads of States of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah and Kofi Abrefi Busia both positioned their tribesmen in high positions of power when they were in government.



Allotey Jacobs speaking in defence of the Akufo-Addo led government said, “We all tend to do this and appoint our families and friends in positions of power so why do we accuse someone else of doing the wrong thing? In the time of Moses, Aaron and Miriam were leading the people of Israel and they were able to bring them to the Promised Land. Why were not described as nepotistic?” he queried.

The politician who was surprised at the extent to which Christians will try to destroy a fellow politician because of power shared, “We need to put Ghana first and we need to now more than ever have the interest of Ghana at heart as that is the only way we can grow."



He disclosed that he supported the Akufo-Addo led Government at the latter days because his ‘family and friends’ government was in order and running affairs effectively and efficiently compared to others.



The NDC in times past have said the ‘entire nuclear family’ of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in his administration.



The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said this pointed to “classic and unprecedented” nepotism within the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, Nana Akufo-Addo vowed to eschew nepotism and cronyism in his government but has done otherwise.