'Anyone who tries to snatch a ballot box will be killed' – NAPO

Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as NAPO has ordered a shoot to kill by the Ghana Police at persons who will snatch ballot boxes during the December 7, election.

According to him, there is a need for stringent measures to be taken to protect the ballot boxes and ballot papers on the day of the election.



Napo as he is popularly called said the NDC has hatched a plan to cause mayhem during the day of the election but that will not be made to happen.



He said the NDC plans to also infiltrate the Electoral Commission Staff in order to rig the election but that plan will not see the day of light because the NPP is aware of them.

“The NDC is recruiting some EC staff to rig the election but we know all those people and we will make sure their plans won’t work,” he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



“Those of us in Manhyia will burn tyres at the polling station to protect our ballot and anyone who tries to snatch a ballot box will be killed,” he added.