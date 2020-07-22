General News

Apologise, don’t explain your actions – Security analyst advises Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson is MP for Awutu Senya East

A Security analyst has counselled the MP who admitted to firing a gun at a voter registration centre in the Central Region to eat a humble pie and apologise for her actions.

Col (retd) Festus Aboagye said the action by Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Awutu Senya East parliamentarian last Monday, July 20, 2020, was illegal under the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act passed in 2019.



“The honourable thing to do is to take responsibility and apologise and not try to explain your actions,” he said.



Mavis Hawa Koomson on Monday admitted to firing gunshots at a voters’ registration centre at Kasoa.



The Special Development Initiatives Minister said she only fired the gunshots when her life was threatened by some thugs alleged to be affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Despite this justification, the act has received massive condemnation from the public, with many calling for her resignation and subsequent prosecution.



Col (retd) Aboagye also Joy News TV on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, that her behaviour is a threat to security.



“The use of violence to intimidate her political opponents and the idea that she has organized herself as a member of a political party, as a leader to undertake those activities falls squarely in the provision of Act 999,” he said.



He has urged the security agencies to arrest and prosecute her for her actions.

