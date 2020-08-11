Politics

Apologise for dangerous ethnic sentiments - NPP to Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of causing fear and panic during the the just ended voters’ registration exercise.

According to the NPP, the former President who raised issues of dangerous ethnic sentiments, has jeopardized the security of the state with unwarranted attacks and therefore needs to apologise to the Ghanaian populace for the deceception.



The party made this known when it addressed the media on the just ended voters’ register.



The NPP said, “Happily, ladies and gentlemen, in a reported Facebook live session held on tour in Kete Krachie, the leader of the NDC, John Mahama, having initially bastardized the voter registration, has now conceded that the exercise has been successful. So, we, in the NPP expect him to apologise to the nation for the dangerous ethnic sentiments he raised, jeopardizing the security of the state with unwarranted attacks”.



They further added that “His actions which were mirrored by the leadership of his party unduly created fear and raised political tension in the country. Certainly, Ghanaians didn’t deserve this from an immediate past President of this great country who is again seeking the mandate”.

The New Patriotic Party assured Ghanaians that the NPP will continue to work hard to meet the needs of Ghanaians.



"...The times demand strong and decisive leadership on the issues that have impacted our lives. It is in pursuit of our stated goals that we have not only strengthened the economy but have also managed to provide social and economic support in terms of cost-free water and electricity as well as business-support schemes”.



The party will on August 22 Launch its Manifesto to the people of Ghana.

