Apologise for labelling me a shallow thinker – Dumelo tells Lydia Alhassan

An aspiring candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has asked his contender, Lydia Alhassan to render an unqualified apology to him for insulting his intelligence.

The MP, who is seeking reelection described Dumelo as a shallow thinker for not seeking permission from the Assembly before planning to dredge gutters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon municipality.



Lydia Alhassan made this comment at a debate held by 3FM Friday, November 27, 2020.



Dumelo who got infuriated by the comment wondered why Lydia Alhassan could rain insults on him after showing up at the debate grounds over 2 hours late.



According to him, the MP has to be time conscious and be well-composed if she wants to debate him.

“I don’t call this a debate because if you want to debate, you come on time. I came here at 8:30am, that was the time they gave me. You cannot come here at 10:45am and say you want to debate me, that is not how a Member of Parliament behaves and then you come here too to insult me… it is not right…and you must apologise,” he said.



It would be recalled that on June 17, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Assembly ordered John Dumelo to stop dredging gutters in the municipality.



The Assembly explained that Dumelo did not ask for permission from them before carrying out the project, hence, their call for him to stop the operation.



