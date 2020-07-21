General News

Apologise to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang – Dr Baah Instructs Wontumi

Pressure is mounting Chairman Wontumi to apologise to the NDC Running Mate, Prof Opoku Agyemang

Political Science Academic and a one time National Chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Richard Amoako Baah has thrown a challenge to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP to apologize to the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bernard Antwi Boasiako otherwise known as Chairman Wontumi has lately gone on a disparaging media attack against Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Several gender equality and women empowerment groups have lashed out at the unrelenting regional chair of the NPP demanding that he retracts such unprintable words.



Dr Amoako Baah insists executives of the NPP have to rise above what he calls immature politics to restore dignity to the party.



Speaking on Ultimate FM’s flagship program ‘What’s Going On’ which he is host, Dr Baah lamented: “it seems the party has just drifted off to sea and this is how I feel.”

“I will cease this opportunity to tell Chairman Wontumi, it is one thing being in opposition with boot for boot but now you are in charge and you have to shift gears and change your antiques and tactics.”



“This deal of you disparaging the former education minister is not good. Find it in your heart senior call her privately and apologise to her and you will see that your heart will be free and you don’t need to explain anything to anybody anymore. This will do you a lot of good,” he strongly admonished.



Dr Amoako Baah advised that political party elements grow up and mature in the interest of sanitizing the political landscape of Ghana.

