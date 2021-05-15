Apologise to the Australian High Commissioner for your ‘disgraceful’ utterances – Manasseh tells Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has berated the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George over his threat to beat up the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, if he refuses to behave like a diplomat.

The High Commissioner has been on a campaign to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Wednesday, May 12, Sam George went ballistic on the diplomat and verbally abused him.



He threatened to assault him if he does not back down on his campaign for the LGBTQ+ community.



Sam George said, “then you, with your two left legs, you leave Australia and come to Ghana to come and redeem your image...as somebody who doesn’t know his identity, he has come to Ghana here and try and reinvent himself and then wants to now come and dictate to us that we must legalize supi supi.”



“Look at Asantehene, Ya Na, Ga Mantse, Okyenhene and tell us that our culture is not correct and because our culture is not correct, he will come and teach us what our culture is and that we should allow our children to start doing supi supi,” Sam George observed.

But Manasseh Azure Awuni, who was not happy with the MPs comment, condemned it on his Facebook timeline arguing that, it is against the laws of the country for anyone to attempt to assault another person.



He urged the NDC MP to apologise for bringing ‘shame’ to his Ningo-Prampram constituents.



“If the laws of Ghana do not allow homosexuality, those same laws don't allow an MP to beat up a diplomat. Sam George, this is terrible. And it's a disgrace to the people you represent. Apologise to them and the Australian High Commissioner,” his post read.



