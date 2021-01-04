Apologize to the public for throwing dust into our eyes - Mahama advised

Ayikoi Otoo, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ayikoi Otoo has asked the former President of Ghana to apologize to the people of Ghana for deceit.

According to him, the former President prior to filing the petition indicated that he had won; a statement that got his followers on the streets across the country to drum home the need for him to be declared the President.



However, upon filing the petition at the Supreme Court the former President asked for a rerun of the elections and not a declaration that he won the election.



Reacting to the substance of the petition, Ayokoi Otoo indicated that Mahama threw dust into the eyes of the people of Ghana and therefore needs to render an apology.



“The idea that was fed out to the public was that somebody has done something wrong and that we have won the presidential and parliamentary but if you read the petition there is a clear request for a rerun which is based upon the fact that constitutionally nobody crossed the 50+1.

“That is a different ball game altogether compared with what we were hearing before the petition was filed.



“You should be bold to say that ‘I won the election, this person did not win the election but their style is different.”



He added “After the petition was filed and when we read it we saw that what they have done up to that stage was not what they told us initially. So, first, apologize that you erred and let us move on.”



Meanwhile, Alex Segbefia who speaks for the NDC’s legal team has indicated that John Dramani Mahama did not file to be declared as President because the processes consume time and they will not have the luxury to make their case considering the 42 days set aside to deal with the petition.