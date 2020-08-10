Politics

Apologize to us or don't campaign in our area - Denkyira Youth to Ajumako NPP PC

Angry youth of Enyan Denkyira in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency

Angry youth of Enyan Denkyira in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency have warned the ruling NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful to apologize to them after his bodyguards allegedly brutalized one of their members into critical condition during the Voters Registration at Ajumako Bisease.

At a press conference, the youth warned that Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful will have himself to blame if he steps foot into the Enyan Denkyira Community to campaign without first rendering the apology.



The Leader of Enyan Denkyira Youth Association Mr. Frank Mensah stated that it will take an apology and arrest of the perpetrators to cool their hearts over the brutality meted out to their brother.



“Since the incidents happened at Ajumako Bisease, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) PC has come out with his responses which means he is behind the violence that went on at the registration center. Our brother is a law-abiding citizen and non-violent person so we find it difficult to understand why he’ll be brutalized into critical condition.”

They also warned the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police Commander to arrest anybody who is behind this violence into book else they will also put the law into their own hands and do what they want.



“We as a group are giving Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful seven days to come and apologize to us the Youths of Enyan Denkyira else we will retaliate,” Frank Mensah added.

