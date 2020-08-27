Apology for defamation of reputation to Presec-Legon

General News Thu, 27 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
GhanaWeb would like to apologise to the Odade3 Association of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School Legon (PRESEC-LEGON) and management of the school for the wrongful usage of a picture used in a news item on August 7, 2020.
Damage created by the news story titled, “2020 WASSCE: Students who assault teachers must be arrested - GNAT President,” is deeply regretted.
GhanaWeb will not use any pictures of the school in relation to any negative reportage which has the potential of discrediting the image of the PRESEC-LEGON.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- MCE, NPP executives clash over 'hot meal' for students in Suhum
- Politicisation of meals for JHS students wrong, cases under investigation - Gender Minister
- We will terminate your contract if you fail BECE candidates – Gender Ministry to caterers
- 4More4Nana slogan for BECE food 'utterly deplorable, unethical' - Joe Jackson
- GLA launches electronic library reading competition in Eastern Region
- Read all related articles