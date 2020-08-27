General News

Apology for defamation of reputation to Presec-Legon

Premises of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School - Legon

GhanaWeb would like to apologise to the Odade3 Association of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School Legon (PRESEC-LEGON) and management of the school for the wrongful usage of a picture used in a news item on August 7, 2020.

Damage created by the news story titled, “2020 WASSCE: Students who assault teachers must be arrested - GNAT President,” is deeply regretted.

GhanaWeb will not use any pictures of the school in relation to any negative reportage which has the potential of discrediting the image of the PRESEC-LEGON.

