Apology to UTV: NPP chairman showed maturity - Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has commended Stephen Ntim for apologizing to Despite Media.

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday visited the Management of Despite Media to apologise for the invasion of thugs during a live programme on UTV.



Stephen Ntim, speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning prior to his meeting with Management stated that thuggery is not a part of the NPP.



"This is not how the NPP is . . . this is not our tradition, so we render an unreserved apology to the management of Despite media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and the entire nation".



He added: “You know me, there have been several incidents where I have been provoked but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to party members from the National to polling station levels. I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse."



Going forward, he said, "You can count on us that this incident will not repeat itself . . . even if there’s anger, there’ll be self-control. Internally, we are putting measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen here (Despite media) or anywhere else again".



"We want the law to take its course and we are ready to assist the police in their investigations,” he added.

Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito speaking in reaction praised Stephen Ntim for his gesture saying that's "the matured way to go"



"This is exactly what he’s supposed to do; he has shown that he’s matured…not everyone will have the boldness to do this. Nonetheless, I don’t think everyone in the NPP will be happy with him apologizing . . .



"As he has said he should make sure that it doesn’t happen again . . . the constitution doesn’t allow us to dictate the editorial policy of the media.



"What he’s done is a step in the right direction and I believe if it continues democracy will change for the better," he averred during an interview on Me Man Nti programme on Neat FM.



