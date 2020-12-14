Appoint NDC members into your cabinet - Sam Korankye urges Akufo-Addo

Sam Korankye Ankrah is Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel Int.

The Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah has said that he wants the winning Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) into his cabinet.

According to him, this is the time to break the winner takes all policy in the country’s political and public space.



To him, it is the winner takes all spirit that brings about the fight, contentions and unforgiveness in the political arena and therefore doing away with it will kill the uneasiness surrounding politics and elections.



“I ask the President today, for the first time, when he is giving cabinet positions, he should pick some members of the opposition and give them post. We want to kill the winner-takes-all spirit. We want to see some members of the opposition all getting some executive positions and post so that we will rank Ghana as one unit, move in one direction, share the cake together, enjoy ourselves together and glorify God together.” He said during his Sunday’s sermon monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Ghana’s general election has ended but the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes the Electoral Commission which is in bed with the government has stolen the verdict for the governing NPP.



The party has said it cannot accept the results of a flawed election and is currently auditing pink sheets available to them and will communicate their next line of action to the people of Ghana.