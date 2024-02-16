Appointing Amin Adam as finance minister means Akufo-Addo hates Ghana – Jantuah

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Former General Secretary for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Jantuah, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hates Ghana.

She indicated that the hatred for Ghana is evident in the recent ministerial reshuffle.



Nana Yaa Jantuah believes that the president, after sacking Ken Ofori-Atta, who is a banker, should have brought in someone who can manage the economy properly.



But the president brought in Mohammed Amin Adam, who does not know finance, to further sink the ship.



“This clearly shows the president’s hatred for Ghana. How can you remove Ken and bring Adam? We all know Anta has been an energy person all his life, so, what will he come and do at the Finance Ministry?

"I think that if this is the replacement the president had, then he should have just allowed Ken to occupy his position because, after all, he has learnt from his mistakes,” she said.



She was speaking on Accra-based UTV.



