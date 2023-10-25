Appointments of judges must be based on merit, not protocol or cronyism - Retired Justice Atuguba

File photo

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, William Atuguba, has underscored the critical need for appointments to the judiciary and other governance institutions to be founded on merit rather than influenced by factors such as protocol, cronyism, ethnicity, or improper considerations.

Speaking at a public lecture with the theme "Protecting our democracy: the role of the Judiciary," Justice Atuguba stressed the importance of safeguarding these institutions, particularly the Judiciary, from political pressures.



He also emphasized the need to conduct a comprehensive audit and restructuring of not only the judiciary but all governmental institutions.



Justice Atuguba drew a parallel between the devastating effects of illegal mining, known as "galamsey," on Ghana's environment and the corrosive impact of political corruption on governance institutions.



"Appointments to the judiciary or any other governance institution must be made by thoroughly independent bodies based on nothing but merit and not on things like protocol, cronyism, ethnicity, or other improper considerations.

"The governance institutions, particularly the judiciary, must be realistically insulated against presidential and other political pressures. Service conditions must be reasonably attractive, and security of tenure in the office must be enshrined. The executive powers of the president and his functionaries must be drastically curtailed.



"There must be a real separation of parliament from the executive branch. The emphasis should be on good and sincere governance in the interest of the people and not on hollow, over-exaggerated notions of electoral conferment of power on anybody or a group of persons," Justice Atuguba expressed his viewpoint.



