What Justice Atuguba said about the Dormaahene

Justice William Atuguba and the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II

One of the most revered former justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana, William Atuguba, has made a comment about the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

Speaking on the vocal chief during his address at a public lecture organised by Solidare Ghana and the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the former apex court justice expressed disappointment over what he said is the transfer of the chief.



The Dormaahene, who is also a High Court judge, has apparently been transferred, the former Supreme Court Justice, Atuguba, said.



This, he added, is problematic, suggesting that it is based on the fact that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is a vocal person.



The former Supreme Court justice stressed on the point to indicate that it does not seem like Ghanaians are angry enough about the things happening in the country, fuelled by the sitting government.



“I heard for talking too much, the Paramount Chief of Dormah Traditional Council and a High Court Judge, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II has been transferred from the Greater Accra to the Volta Region. (Ghanaians are not angry enough),” he said in his speech.

Justice William Atuguba also spoke about how there is the need for serious reforms in the political structure of the country, adding that if that is not done, precedents will create a messy future for governments that will take over in years to come.



“When the Executive needs a reform, the President is changed. When the Legislative needed reform, the Speaker was changed. When the Judiciary needs a reform, the Chief Justice needs to be changed. If Nana Addo could remove the Electoral Commissioner, the Auditor General and it was good, so should John Mahama be able to remove the Chief Justice.



“We need serious reforms in every institution including the NPP. This is one of the reasons Ghanaians want him to be President again,” he added.



TWI NEWS



The public forum was on the theme, “Protecting Ghana’s Democracy: The Role of the Judiciary.”

AE/AW